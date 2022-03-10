Alien – Free League and Titan Books join forces to create unified, cross-media storyline 

Games firm Free League Publishing and Titan Books have joined forces to publish a unified Alien storyline.

Creative teams from both companies will share assets and coordinate plotlines to form a cohesive narrative which play out in Free League’s recently released Alien RPG: Colonial Marines Operations Manual and three upcoming novels from Titan – Colony War (April 2022), Inferno’s Fall (July 2022) and Enemy of My Enemy (February 2023).

To further establish the connection between the game and the novels, RPG lead setting writer Andrew E.C. Gaska will develop three unique scenarios which will appear as bonus features in the books, one per novel.

“The Alien RPG has established the ‘Frontier War,’ as remote human colonies come under assault by an unknown enemy, dropping a deadly pathogen that unleashes monsters on those worlds,” Titan Acquisitions Editor Steve Saffel said.

“At the same time, in the wake of the Titan novel Alien: Into Charybdis, political tensions on Earth reach a boiling point.”