Free League announces Death In Space RPG

Free League Publishing and Stockholm Kartell today announced that Death In Space will be released on April 26th.

The RPG sees players journey out into the darkness of space where they and a crew of a rag-tag bunch of hard-working explorers and labourers hoping for a big score. The only hope of surviving is to take any contract they can find, sometimes having to put their fate in your enemies’ hands.

The default setting is the war-torn Tenebris system, a system of planets and objects revolving around the star Tenebris. It is a stellar system ravaged by war and strife, where the greed-fuelled mining of precious gems started a conflict that left the system wrecked into pieces.

The game has its roots in the OSR scene and follows similar design principles.

The core game book contains everything you need to start playing:

Light-weight rules, intended to be easy to use and quick to learn

A system for quickly generating player characters & their spacecraft or space-station

60+ different modules to make the spacecraft or space-station your own

An introduction to the Tenebris system, its main locations and history

A system for repairs, where you collect spare parts to repair your stuff

20 cosmic mutations, representing physical manifestations of the void

A system for spacecraft confrontations and boarding

An introductory scenario to jumpstart your campaign

40+ tables and generators packed with setting flavour

