Free League announces new expansion for Tolkien inspired The One Ring RPG

A second expansion the multiple award-winning 2nd edition of The One Ring Roleplaying Game, based on the works of J.R.R. Tolkien, has been announced by Free League Publishing.

The Tales From the Lone-Lands expansion consists of a “beautifully illustrated hardback compendium” featuring six brand-new adventures set in the lone-lands of north-western Middle-earth.

The adventures, which can be played individually, include:

A Troll-Hole, If Ever There Was One and Kings of Little Kingdoms are relatively self-contained adventures, but still hint at a growing danger.

Messing About In Boats involves directly one member of the Company, in an unexpected way!

Not To Strike Without Need and Wonder of the Northern World follow the slow infiltration of spies of the Enemy.

The Quest of Amon Guruthos challenges the heroes to battle an ancient evil.

Free League says all the adventures in the expansion “assume that the time frame is the same as the one in The One Ring RPG — the years around 2965.”