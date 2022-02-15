Free League announces official Gamemasters program

Free League Publishing has announced the League of Free Agents, an official organised play program for Gamemasters which makes some of its biggest titles available to play at conventions.

Free Agent GMs will be able to run games at conventions, as part of official Free League events or by creating events themselves such as at local game stores.



They’ll also be invited to a closed forum to discuss the finer points of gamemastering Free League games and receive newsletters directed specifically for organised play, about upcoming conventions and new conventions scenarios.



Each year, Free League will aim to share one new convention scenario each for most of its RPG titles.

Find out more visit freeleaguepublishing.com