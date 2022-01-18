Free League announces Twilight: 2000 expansion pack

Free League have announced Urban Operations, the first expansion for its recently released new edition of RPG classic Twilight: 2000.

Focused on cities, the expansion is loosely based on the classic module Free City of Krakow for the first edition of Twilight: 2000 RPG, but designed to be used in any city environment.

Krakow is described in it as one example town, another being Karlsborg in Sweden.

The expansion will include guidelines for playing in cities, new factions, new scenario sites, and introduce several plots to create longer story arcs.

It will be a boxed set with a scenario book, city maps, scenario site maps, modular battle maps for urban environments, and new encounter cards for urban environments.

A pre-order will be launched in the Free League webshop in Q1 and will give instant access to the full PDF of the expansion, ahead of the physical release in Q3 2022.