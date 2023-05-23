Free League announces two new The Lord of the Rings RPG expansions

Pre-orders have opened on two new expansions for Free League Publishing’s The Lord of the Rings Roleplaying game.

The expansions – Tales From Eriador and Ruins of Eriador – are 5E adaptations of Tales From the Lone-Lands and Ruins of the Lost Realm for the multiple award-winning second edition of The One Ring roleplaying game, based on the works of J.R.R. Tolkien.

Tales From Eriador includes:

A Troll-Hole, If Ever There Was One and Kings of Little Kingdoms are relatively self-contained adventures, but still hint at a growing danger.

Messing About In Boats involves directly one member of the Company, in an unexpected way!

Not To Strike Without Need and Wonder of the Northern World follow the slow infiltration of spies of the Enemy.

The Quest of Amon Guruthos challenges the heroes to battle an ancient evil.

Ruins of Eriador includes:

Chapter 1: Fog Over Eriador offers a description of the regions that once were part of the kingdom of Arnor, with a focus on the city of Tharbad.

Chapter 2: A Gathering Storm provides the Loremaster with a set of narrative elements aimed at building a possible future for the land of Eriador as a whole, including the description of many looming threats, Loremaster characters and their agendas.

Chapter 3: Landmarks adds twelve sites of interest in the style of the one presented in the core volume. These locations depict both ‘historical’ sites mentioned in The Lord of the Rings or The Hobbit, and others that have been created specifically for the game.

The pre-order is available via the Free League webshop and gives immediate access to the PDF versions of the expansions.