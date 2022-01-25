Free League announces upcoming new scenario for Alien RPG

Free League Publishing have announced Heart of Darkness, a new cinematic scenario for its multiple award-winning Alien roleplaying game.

Designed for 3–5 players plus the Game Mother, the scenario is a stand-alone adventure but also serves as a conclusion to the Draconis Strain Saga begun in the cinematic scenario Chariot of the Gods and continued in Destroyer of Worlds, all written by Andrew E.C Gaska.

Heart of Darkness will come in a boxed set including a range of maps, cards, handouts, and pre-generated characters and will be offered in a pre-order and PDF pre-release on the official Alien RPG website later this winter, with a full physical retail release in the summer.