Free League Announces Zone Wars for Mutant: Year Zero

Free League has announced Zone Wars, a fast and furious game of tabletop skirmishes set in the Mutant: Year Zero universe, is coming to Kickstarter on November 1st.



Designed to be played by up to four players, Zone Wars “is all about embracing mayhem and emergent narrative to create a fun and fast-flowing experience.”

The Kickstarter will feature two packed boxes with miniatures, paper terrain, rules, cards, dice and more. A completely free and fully playable print-and-play PDF of Zone Wars will be available to download via the Kickstarter page at launch on November 1.



Zone Wars is compatible with the the Mutant: Year Zero tabletop RPG – players can bring their favourite roleplaying character onto the battlefield, or continue the Zone Wars scenarios in the RPG.

Zone Wars is designed by Andy Chambers (Necromunda, Battlefleet Gothic, Warhammer Fantasy Battle, Dropzone Commander) with Tomas Härenstam (Mutant: Year Zero, Forbidden Lands, ALIEN RPG, Twilight: 2000, Blade Runner RPG, Dragonbane) and the Free League.