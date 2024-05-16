Free League reveals new Blade Runner RPG expansion and Kickstarter

Free League Publishing has announced that a Kickstarter for Replicant Rebellion, a mammoth new expansion for its award-winning Blade Runner RPG will launch on May 28th.



Replicant Rebellion expands the game’s scope, recruiting players to join the ranks of the Replicant Underground in Los Angeles 2037.

Set at the same time and place as the Core Rulebook, players will explore this neon-noir cityscape from the opposite perspective – now running from Blade Runners in an evocative cat & mouse race of provocateurs.

Replicant Rebellion for Blade Runner: The Roleplaying Game will include:

An in-depth overview of the history and organization of the Replicant Underground, charting its presence throughout the Blade Runner Universe.

Detailed guidelines on how to play a Replicant Underground campaign, including several new player character archetypes and various new rules, such as maintaining Covers and sweating the Heat as the law closes in.

Several complete Operations (i.e., full adventures) to play for a crew in the Replicant Underground.

The Kickstarter campaign also offers an Asset Pack for use with both Replicant Rebellion and the core game which includes a host of physical and digital handouts and tools for the Game Runner to create their own Case Files and Operations.

