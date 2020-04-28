Free League confirms Alien RPG expansion pack

Free League Publishing has announced a new expansion pack for its Alien table-top roleplaying game.

Launched in December and fully licensed by 20th Century Fox Consumer Products, the core game takes place shortly after the events of Aliens and propels players into the vast possibilities of the Outer Rim Frontier.

Available from August, a new Cinematic module entitled Destroyer of Worlds will focus upon an iconic type of character from the Alien universe: the Colonial Marine.

A team of Colonial Marines get dropped onto the moon Ariaricus to handle a growing insurgency, but soon find themselves fighting for their lives against enemies beyond their worst nightmares.

The scenario will come in a boxed set, including maps, handouts, and cards “for a fully immersive table-top experience”.

Also available will be a new Starter Set designed to be “the perfect entry point into the game” by offering “everything needed to start playing.”