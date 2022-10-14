Free League confirms expansion is coming for Tolkien RPG, The One Ring

The One Ring, Free League Publishing’s RPG based on the works of J.R.R. Tolkien published in partnership with Sophisticated Games, is getting its first expansion later this month.

Avaialable for pre-order from the Free League store and due for release on October 25th, Ruins of the Lost Realm is a 120-page illustrated hardcover volume.

Synopsis:

In the westlands of Eriador, between the Misty Mountains and the Mountains of Lune, the Hobbits found both Men and Elves. Indeed, a remnant still dwelt there of the Dúnedain, the kings of Men that came over the Sea out of Westernesse; but they were dwindling fast and the lands of their North Kingdom were falling far and wide into waste. A region often described as deserted becomes a crucible for adventure...

The book includes three chapters:

Chapter 1: Fog Over Eriador offers a description of the regions that once were part of the kingdom of Arnor, with a focus on the city of Tharbad.

Chapter 2: A Gathering Storm provides the Loremaster with a set of narrative elements aimed at building a possible future for the land of Eriador as a whole, including the description of many looming threats, Loremaster characters and their agendas.

Chapter 3: Landmarks adds twelve sites of interest in the style of the one presented in the core volume. These locations depict both ‘historical’ sites mentioned in The Lord of the Rings or The Hobbit, and others that have been created specifically for the game.

About The One Ring

First released in 2011, The One Ring was hailed as the best attempt at bringing Middle-earth to the gaming table to date. With the praised and award-winning The One Ring Second Edition, the game has entered a new era and bring players further into the Twilight of the Third Age.