Free League confirms release date for The One Ring expansion pack

Free League Publishing has confirmed that The Tales From the Lone-Lands – it’s previously announced expansion pack for the 2nd edition of The One Ring Roleplaying Game, will be available from November 14th.

The multiple award-winning game is based on J.R.R. Tolkien’s acclaimed The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings novels.

The new expansion consists of a “beautifully illustrated hardback compendium” featuring six brand-new adventures set in the lone-lands of north-western Middle-earth, including:

A Troll-Hole, If Ever There Was One and Kings of Little Kingdoms are relatively self-contained adventures, but still hint at a growing danger.

Messing About In Boats involves directly one member of the Company, in an unexpected way!

Not To Strike Without Need and Wonder of the Northern World follow the slow infiltration of spies of the Enemy.

The Quest of Amon Guruthos challenges the heroes to battle an ancient evil.

Free League says all the adventures in the expansion “assume that the time frame is the same as the one in The One Ring RPG — the years around 2965.”

Also on November 14th, the 5E version of the expansion, Tales From Eriador, for The Lord of the Rings Roleplaying 5E, will be released alongside Ruins of Eriador, the 5E version of the previous The One Ring expansion Ruins of the Lost Realm.

All three volumes are now available for pre-order in the Free League webshop and gives immediate access to the PDFs, ahead of the official release.