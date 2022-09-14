Free League’s Lord of the Rings RPG is getting an expansion

An expansion for Free League Publishing’s award-winning The One Ring RPG, based on the works of J.R.R. Tolkien, is set for release later this year.

Players will journey into the Lone-lands of Eriador. It is here that the One Ring lies, a seed of the past that will one day lead the world to open war against the returning Shadow. The Enemy is moving, and smoke issues once more from Mount Doom, in the land of Mordor…

The upcoming expansion includes:

Chapter 1: Fog Over Eriador offers a description of the regions that once were part of the kingdom of Arnor, with a focus on the city of Tharbad.



Chapter 2: A Gathering Storm provides the Loremaster with a set of narrative elements aimed at building a possible future for the land of Eriador as a whole, including the description of many looming threats, Loremaster characters and their agendas.



Chapter 3: Landmarks adds twelve sites of interest in the style of the one presented in the core volume. These locations depict both ‘historical’ sites mentioned in The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit, plus others that have been created specifically for the game.