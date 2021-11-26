Free League offering Black Friday deals on RPG core books and add-ons

Free League is offering Black Friday deals of up to 50% off on its tabletop roleplaying games, with discounts available on both core books and add-ons, including:

ALIEN – The Official Roleplaying Game

Vaesen – Nordic Horror Roleplaying

MÖRK BORG – A doom metal album of a game

Forbidden Lands – Roleplaying in a Cursed World

Symbaroum – Roleplaying in a Wonderous World

Mutant: Year Zero – Roleplaying at The End of Days

Tales from the Loop – Roleplaying in the ’80s That Never Was

Things from the Flood – Roleplaying in the ’90s That Never Was

Coriolis – The Third Horizon – Roleplaying in the Darkness between the Stars

The sale is available through the Free League webshop and runs between 26th – 29th of November.