Free League offering Black Friday deals on RPG core books and add-ons

Free League is offering Black Friday deals of up to 50% off on its tabletop roleplaying games, with discounts available on both core books and add-ons, including:
- ALIEN – The Official Roleplaying Game
- Vaesen – Nordic Horror Roleplaying
- MÖRK BORG – A doom metal album of a game
- Forbidden Lands – Roleplaying in a Cursed World
- Symbaroum – Roleplaying in a Wonderous World
- Mutant: Year Zero – Roleplaying at The End of Days
- Tales from the Loop – Roleplaying in the ’80s That Never Was
- Things from the Flood – Roleplaying in the ’90s That Never Was
- Coriolis – The Third Horizon – Roleplaying in the Darkness between the Stars
The sale is available through the Free League webshop and runs between 26th – 29th of November.