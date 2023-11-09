Free League opens pre-orders for Blade Runner RPG’s first expansion pack 

Free League Publishing is now accepting pre-orders for Case File 02: Fiery Angels, the first official expansion to its award-winning Blade Runner The Roleplaying Game.



Following the same format and packaging as the Case File 01: Electric Dreams, which came included in the Blade Runner RPG Starter Set, Fiery Angels features a new investigation which leads the team down a perilous path that explores the boundaries of Replicant technology and its consequences.

The case is a stand-alone adventure but also continues story elements from the Electric Dreams.

Written by Tomas Härenstam and Joe LeFavi (lead designers of the Blade Runner RPG), Fiery Angels will be packaged in a deluxe boxed set, including:

An illustrated and detailed scenario book with locations, characters, events, and leads to follow.

Eleven handouts, including a variety of in-world artifacts and Esper photos.

Seven full-colour maps.

Fourteen high quality custom cards for non-player characters.

The pre-order gives immediate access to all of the above content in PDF format, ahead of the physical release early next year.

