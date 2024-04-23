Free League opens pre-orders for Mutant Year Zero: Zone Wars

Free League has opened pre-orders for Mutant Year Zero: Zone Wars – a fast and furious game of tabletop miniature skirmishes set in the Mutant: Year Zero universe which will be released on June 4.

The firm says “Mutant Year Zero: Zone Wars is all about embracing mayhem and emergent narrative to create a fun and fast-flowing experience.”

The core set includes everything needed for two players: ten detailed 32 mm miniatures (five each for the Ark Mutants and the Genlab Tribe), cards, tokens, dice, a game mat, cardboard terrain, a ruler, and a rulebook including five full scenarios, campaign rules, character ­generation, and solo rules.

The game has been designed by Andy Chambers (Necromunda, Battlefleet Gothic, Warhammer Fantasy Battle, Dropfleet Commander) with Tomas Härenstam (Mutant: Year Zero, ALIEN RPG, Twilight: 2000, Blade Runner RPG, Dragonbane) and Nils Karlén (Coriolis: The Third Horizon, Forbidden Lands).

The miniatures have been sculpted by veteran sculptors Alejandro Muñoz Martín and Daniel BlueIce and are made in 32 mm format and require no assembly.

An expansion – Robots & Psionics – which adds two more factions, will be released alongside the core game.

Included in the expansion are: