Free League opens pre-orders for The One Ring RPG

Free League Publishing has announced that the Core Rules and the Starter Set for new edition of The One Ring roleplaying game, published in partnership with Sophisticated Games and set in the world of J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Lord of the Rings, are now available for pre-order.

Synopsis:

The year 2965 of the Third Age and the Shadow is returning. Rumors of strange things happening outside the borders of civilized lands are spreading and they sometimes reach the ears of individuals who recognize the sinister truth they hide. You are part of such a company of heroes seeking adventure. Restless warriors, curious scholars and wanderers, eager to seek what was lost or explore what was forgotten.



Together, you are entering the Lone-lands of Eriador. It is here that the One Ring lies, a seed of the past that will one day lead the world to open war against the returning Shadow. The Enemy is moving, and smoke issues once more from Mount Doom, in the land of Mordor…

