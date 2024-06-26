HBO orders new Green Lantern series 

Lanterns, a new eight-part series based on DC’s Green Lantern, is heading to HBO. The series follows new recruit John Stewart and Lantern legend Hal Jordan, two intergalactic cops drawn into a dark, earth-based mystery as they investigate a murder in the American heartland.

Chris Mundy will serve as showrunner and executive producer and will co-write the series Damon Lindelof and Tom King.

Casey Bloys, Chairman and CEO, HBO and Max Content, said: “We are elated to be reuniting with both Chris Mundy and Damon Lindelof as they partner with Tom for this fresh take on DC’s ‘Green Lantern.’

“As part of James and Peter’s vision for the DC Universe, this first new live action series will mark an exciting new era.”



James Gunn and Peter Safran, Co-Chairmen and Co-CEOs of DC Studios, added: “We’re thrilled to bring this seminal DC title to HBO with Chris, Damon and Tom at the helm.

“John Stewart and Hal Jordan are two of DC’s most compelling characters, and Lanterns brings them to life in an original detective story that is a foundational part of the unified DCU we’re launching next summer with Superman.”