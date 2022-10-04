Free League’s remastered Into the Odd is now on sale

Free League Publishing’s the remastered version of the acclaimed fantasy tabletop roleplaying game Into the Odd is now on sale from the Free League webshop.

The game is described as a rules-light, flavour-heavy roleplaying game of industrial horror and cosmic strangeness. This new edition of Into the Odd from 2014 revisits Industrial Bastionland, giving the original game a lavish hardback, full-color restoration with expanded content.

Synopsis:

Bastion is the only city that matters. In its industrial age, it sits as the smoke-shrouded hub of mankind, surrounded by a world of lurking horrors and cosmic interference. The Underground spreads beneath our feet and the stars loom above.

You are an Explorer, braving places too far for maps and too old for records. Your expeditions touch the bizarre, wondrous, and horrific. You search for riches, but also Arcana, mysterious devices with unnatural powers.

Written by Chris McDowall (Electric Bastionland) and with graphic design by Johan Nohr (MÖRK BORG), Into the Odd Remastered is published by the Free League Workshop, Free League Publishing’s sub-label for carefully selected externally developed games. The full-colour book has 144 pages in digest format.