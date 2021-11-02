Free League Publishing confirm release date for new edition of Twilight: 2000

Free League Publishing today announced that a new edition of the Twilight: 2000 roleplaying game, published in partnership with Game Designers’ Workshop (GDW) and Amargosa Press, will be officially released on November 16.

The launch includes a massive boxed set as well as a virtual tabletop edition on Foundry VTT.

The new retro-apocalyptic edition of Twilight: 2000 goes back to the roots of the franchise with open-world roleplaying in the devastation of World War III. Just like the original 1984 edition, this new game is set in a year 2000 devastated by war – now in an alternate timeline where the Soviet Union never collapsed.

Even in this bleak world, there is still hope. In the midst of utter destruction, you take on the role of a survivor in the aftermath of World War III – soldier or civilian. Your goal, beyond surviving for another day, can be to find a way back home, rally people to your ranks, and find out more about the mysterious Operation Reset.

And maybe, if you live long enough, you have a shot at turning the tide…

Twilight: 2000 boxed version includes: