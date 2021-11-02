Free League Publishing confirm release date for new edition of Twilight: 2000

Free League Publishing today announced that a new edition of the Twilight: 2000 roleplaying game, published in partnership with Game Designers’ Workshop (GDW) and Amargosa Press, will be officially released on November 16.
The launch includes a massive boxed set as well as a virtual tabletop edition on Foundry VTT.
The new retro-apocalyptic edition of Twilight: 2000 goes back to the roots of the franchise with open-world roleplaying in the devastation of World War III. Just like the original 1984 edition, this new game is set in a year 2000 devastated by war – now in an alternate timeline where the Soviet Union never collapsed.
Even in this bleak world, there is still hope. In the midst of utter destruction, you take on the role of a survivor in the aftermath of World War III – soldier or civilian. Your goal, beyond surviving for another day, can be to find a way back home, rally people to your ranks, and find out more about the mysterious Operation Reset.
And maybe, if you live long enough, you have a shot at turning the tide…
Twilight: 2000 boxed version includes:
- A 152-page Player’s Manual, including rules for character generation, skills, specialties, combat, base building, and travel
- A 112-page Referee’s Manual, describing a world at war and including 52 ready-to-play encounters and four complete scenario sites
- A huge 864 x 558mm double-sided full-color hexagon travel map
- 15 engraved custom dice, including ammo dice and a hit location die
- 16 modular battle maps, designed to create an endless variety of battlefields.
- Four battle maps for specific scenario sites
- 108 cardboard tokens for fighters, vehicles, conditions, and more
- 52 encounter cards
- 10 initiative cards
- Five blank character sheets ready to be filled in