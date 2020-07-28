Free League Publishing launches Vaesen – Nordic Horror Roleplaying

Vaesen – Nordic Horror Roleplaying, a brand new tabletop roleplaying game line, was officially launched today by Free League Publishing, makers of the official Alien RPG.

Based on the works of illustrator and author Johan Egerkrans, the game offers an exciting take on Gothic folklore horror with a unique Nordic twist.

The core rulebook, along with a GM Screen and map, a card pack and a set of custom dice, is already available in the Free League webshop, and will be available in hobby stores worldwide shortly. It is also available in digital format at DrivethruRPG.

Written by award-winning author Nils Hintze (Tales From the Loop RPG) and based on the work of Swedish illustrator and author Johan Egerkrans, Vaesen presents a dark Gothic setting steeped in Nordic folklore and old myths of Scandinavia.

The game mechanics use an adapted version of the award-winning Year Zero Engine. The game was funded in a very successful Kickstarter last fall, gaining the support of close to 4,000 backers.

In the Vaesen RPG, the players step into the roles of 19th century investigators in the Mythic North. They have all been born with the Sight, and are able to see what normal people cannot.

Embarking on journeys to remote villages in the wilderness, the players will uncover the secrets of the Mythic North. Armed with nothing but their courage and ability to see the supernatural, they will face the creatures of the forest.