Free League release Vaesen and Symbaroum on Foundry VTT

Free League Publishing have released the award-winning RPGs Vaesen – Nordic Horror Roleplaying and Symbaroum on Foundry VTT.



The Foundry modules are available as stand-alone digital products or in print & virtual bundles in the Free League webshop platform.

Tales From the Loop RPG, Mutant: Year Zero RPG, the official ALIEN RPG and Forbidden Lands RPG are also available on the Foundry platform.

All the released game modules on Foundry are fully integrated with the VTT platform with online maps and diagrams, player handouts ready to share, and more.