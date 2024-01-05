Free League reveals new Ruins of Symbaroum expansions

Free League has announced two new expansions for the Ruins of Symbaroum, the 5E adaptation of the Symbaroum RPG.

The Throne of Thorns Part I is an epic campaign book and the beginning of a massive adventure chronicle, while The World of Symbaroum, is billed as a deep delve into the acclaimed game setting.

Both books are now available for pre-order at the Free League website, with immediate early access to complete PDFs, and are slated for a retail release in the spring.

The expansions require access to the Ruins of Symbaroum core books.