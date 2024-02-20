Free League reveals new science fiction roleplaying game

Free League Publishing has announced Coriolis: The Great Dark, a brand-new science fiction roleplaying game about exploration, mysteries, and intrigue at the far edge of space.

Inspired by 19th century polar expeditions, deep sea diving and pulp archeology, the game will see players venture out into the unknown on mighty Greatships, delve deep into ancient ruins and partake in the Byzantine schemes of powerful guilds.

A Kickstarter will launch on March 19th. If successfully funded, all backers will get the PDF version of the game months ahead of the official release.

While it’s a fully standalone game, The Great Dark is described as “the spiritual sequel” to the critically acclaimed Coriolis – The Third Horizon, Free League’s very first science fiction RPG which was granted the Judges Spotlight Award in the ENNIE Awards.