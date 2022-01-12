Free League to release Tales From the Loop – The Board Game next month

Free League Publishing has confirmed that Tales From the Loop – The Board Game, based on the works by internationally acclaimed visual storyteller Simon Stålenhag, will be available from its webshop and third party stores from February 8th.

Stålenhag’s art books Tales From the Loop and Things From the Flood, both published by Free League, stunned the world with a vision of an alternate Scandinavia in the 1980s and ‘90s, where technology invaded tranquil landscapes to form an entirely new universe of the eerie and the nostalgic.

In 2017 Free League published the tabletop roleplaying game Tales From the Loop, which went on to win five Gold ENnie Awards, including Best Game and Product of the Year, while a TV series adaptation of Stålenhag’s work was made by Prime Video.

Synopsis:

In the game, you and your friends play cooperatively to investigate the mysteries originating from the Loop, a huge underground science facility with strange effects on the suburban landscapes around it.



You take the roles of local kids that investigate whatever phenomena that threaten the islands (or perhaps just the local video store), and hopefully stop them. Each day starts at school, but as soon as the bell rings you can use whatever time you have before dinner and homework to go exploring!



Tales From the Loop The Board Game includes eight unique scenarios as well as six high-quality miniatures of Simon Stålenhag’s robot designs.