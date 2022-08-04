Free League announces Vaesen – Mythic Britain & Ireland expansion

Free League Publishing has announced Vaesen – Mythic Britain & Ireland, an expansion for its ENNIE-winning Vaesen – Nordic Horror Roleplaying game, will be released on October 11th.

Using an adapted version of the award-winning Year Zero Engine, Vaesen – Nordic Horror Roleplaying is based on the work of Swedish illustrator and author Johan Egerkrans, and presents a dark Gothic setting steeped in Nordic folklore and old myths of Scandinavia.

The Mythic Britain & Ireland expansion is now available for pre-order in the Free League shop and all pre-orders include access to a PDF version ahead of the release.

Synopsis:

In Vaesen – Mythic Britain & Ireland, you will find a complete guide to the supernatural British Isles and Ireland including the great city of London, the countryside beyond, and the four nations that occupy the islands: England, Wales, Scotland, and Ireland.

The union, based on conquest and maintained by force when necessary, is fraught with cultural differences and ancient grievances.

National and regional differences are further complicated by conflicts between the declining nobility and the rising industrial class, between the wealthy employers and the struggling workers, between the native townsfolk and the new arrivals — and between the mortal and supernatural worlds.

In the shadows, something stirs. Strange beings. Twisted creatures, lurking at the edge of vision. Watching. Waiting. Unseen by most, but not by you. You see them for what they really are. Vaesen.