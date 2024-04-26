Free League’s Alien Roleplaying Game discounted for Alien Day

Free League is celebrating Alien Day – held on April 26th in a in a nod to LV-426, the moon where the aliens were first discovered in Ridley Scott’s 1979 film – by offering big discounts on its official Alien Roleplaying Game and multiple expansions.

First released in 2019, the game is set in a “harsh and unforgiving universe” where the player is “nothing if not expendable.”

The Alien Day offers are available via Free League’s store and include 50% off the following: