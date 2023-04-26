Free League’s Alien Roleplaying Game gets new campaign expansion

A new campaign module for the multiple award-winning Alien Roleplaying Game is now available for pre-order.

Published by Free League in association with 20th Century Studios, the core game has enjoyed a series of expansions and international language and platform translations since launching in late 2019.

The new Building Better Worlds expansion is a complete campaign module, giving players all the tools needed to run a full open-world campaign as a pioneering explorer or colonist, including:

History of Colonization – the story of humanity’s reach for the stars.

Creating Explorers & Colonists – expanded character creation rules for life on the frontier.

Gear & Ships – an extensive chapter with new gear and spaceships, gloriously illustrated.

Extrasolar Species Catalog – new Xenomorphic creatures to encounter.

The Lost Worlds – the framework and backstory for a frontier campaign.

Expeditions – six thrilling expeditions into uncharted space, playable in any order.

The Endgame – the final showdown with everything at stake.

Synopsis:

All the wonder and danger of the stars is yours—if you can just wipe the grime off your face and dig the dirt out from under your fingernails first.



Airless moons circle swirling gas giants, eager to be transformed into tomorrow’s paradise. Dark ancient mysteries wait to be unearthed beneath a millennium of debris.

Searing solar flares boil your flesh and blacken your bones as you harness their power to light a hundred worlds. Long lost mysteries lie entombed in the frozen hearts of icy comets. Unstable tectonic plates shift to drown iridium mines in scalding lava.



Even the truth of humanity’s origins awaits you out there, orbiting some dying star. And out there amongst it all is something truly horrifying—something that nature never intended. Something alien.