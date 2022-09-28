Free League’s ALIEN RPG is now available through Demiplane

Free League Publishing’s ALIEN The Roleplaying Game and Mutant: Year Zero are now available on the Demiplane platform, with NEXUS digital toolsets available for both titles.

With both NEXUSes in Early Access, players can learn the games quickly through exploration and play. The Digital Reader and Compendium tools speed up game prep and help players stay focused with fast, easy content and rules lookup for play, for game sessions with friends, no matter if it is around a game table or online.

The release are the first step of a multi-title, multi-year licensing agreement between the two firms.

“Free League has cemented their place as a top publisher in the tabletop roleplaying space in the past few years, and we are committed to giving their games the top-notch digital support they deserve,” said Adam Bradford, Chief Development Officer at Demiplane.

“We can’t wait for fans to get started in Early Access with toolsets for the ALIEN RPG and for Mutant: Year Zero, the game that started it all for the Year Zero Engine.”

Free League CEO Tomas Härenstam added: “We want to be where our players are, and the launch of the ALIEN RPG and Mutant: Year Zero on Demiplane marks an important step in our strategy for the digital space of TTRPG gaming.

“But it’s only the beginning – we look forward to seeing many more of our RPGs on the Demiplane platform in the months and years to come.”