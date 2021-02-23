Free League’s Alien RPG now available on Foundry

Free League Publishing today released its multiple award-winning RPGs Alien and Forbidden Lands on the Foundry platform. The Foundry modules are available as stand-alone digital products or in print & virtual bundles.

For the Alien (Gold ENNIE winner for Best Game 2020), the Starter Set, the Core Rulebook, and the Destroyer of Worlds cinematic scenario are now all available as Foundry modules, via the Free League webshop.

For retro-fantasy survival Forbidden Lands (winner of four ENNIE Awards 2019), the core rules as well as the Raven’s Purge and The Bitter Reach campaign modules are both available on Foundry.

This is the first official release of Forbidden Lands modules on a virtual tabletop.

All the released game modules on Foundry are fully integrated with the VTT platform with online maps and diagrams, player handouts ready to share, and more.

The Foundry modules are offered at a low introductory price, to invite previous owners of the physical products to try the virtual modules as well. For newcomers, the print & virtual bundles offers both in a competitive package.

“Foundry Virtual Tabletop is extremely pleased to have partnered with Free League to bring premium content for their wonderful game systems to Foundry VTT. Fria Ligan creates wonderful and evocative game systems and I am thrilled to have their work available for Foundry users to integrate into their games,” said Foundry creator Andrew Blase.