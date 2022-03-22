Free League’s Lord of the Rings RPG is now on sale

Free League Publishing’s new edition of The One Ring roleplaying game, published in partnership with Sophisticated Games and set in the world of J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Lord of the Rings, is now available from the Free League shop and other stockists.

Synopsis:

First released in 2011, the game’s award-winning design was hailed as the best attempt at bringing Middle-earth to the gaming table to date. Now the time has come for the game to enter a new era and bring players further into the Twilight of the Third Age.

The year 2965 of the Third Age and the Shadow is returning. Rumors of strange things happening outside the borders of civilized lands are spreading and they sometimes reach the ears of individuals who recognize the sinister truth they hide.

You are part of such a company of heroes seeking adventure. Restless warriors, curious scholars and wanderers, eager to seek what was lost or explore what was forgotten.



Together, you are entering the Lone-lands of Eriador. It is here that the One Ring lies, a seed of the past that will one day lead the world to open war against the returning Shadow. The Enemy is moving, and smoke issues once more from Mount Doom, in the land of Mordor…