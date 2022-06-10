Ruins of Symbaroum 5E is out now from Free League

Free League Publishing has confirmed the release of Ruins of Symbaroum RPG, the 5E adaptation of the acclaimed dark fantasy RPG.



The forest of Davokar calls out to be explored, covering the remnants of an empire which fell into ruin long ago. Explore the vast forests in the hunt for treasures, lost wisdoms, and fame.

Visit the barbarian clans to trade or to plunder; establish your base of power among princes, guilds or rebellious refugees in the capital; and survive encounters with trolls, dark-minded beasts and undead warlords.

The 5E adaptation includes:

New Rules: To emphasize the dark fantasy nature of the setting, new rules for traveling and rests, social challenges, magic, and corruption are introduced.

New Origins: Aside from familiar folks such as humans, elves, and dwarves, the Symbaroum game world lets you create PCs and NPCs who are changelings, ogres, goblins, trolls and even a specific form of undead.

New Classes: The Ruins of Symbaroum Player’s Guide presents the classes Captain, Hunter, Mystic, Scoundrel and Warrior – each with between four and seven approaches/sub-classes, and all of them with customized features up to lvl20.

The game is available now and includes three full-color hardback books – the Player’s Guide, the Gamemaster’s Guide, and the Bestiary – as well as a Gamemaster’s screen bundled with a 26-page adventure booklet.

For those who prefer to play online, Foundry VTT modules are also available.