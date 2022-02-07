Free League’s The Lord of the Rings RPG gets release date

Free League Publishing has announced that the new edition of The One Ring roleplaying game will be available from March 22nd.

Published in partnership with Sophisticated Games and set in the world of J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Lord of the Rings, the game is available for pre-order from the Free League store.

The title is one of several major expansions and new games due to be released by Free League this year. Other confirmed titles include Tales From the Loop – The Board Game and a Blade Runner RPG, plus expansions for the studio’s Alien RPG and Twilight: 2000.

Synopsis:

The year 2965 of the Third Age and the Shadow is returning. Rumors of strange things happening outside the borders of civilized lands are spreading and they sometimes reach the ears of individuals who recognize the sinister truth they hide. You are part of such a company of heroes seeking adventure. Restless warriors, curious scholars and wanderers, eager to seek what was lost or explore what was forgotten.



Together, you are entering the Lone-lands of Eriador. It is here that the One Ring lies, a seed of the past that will one day lead the world to open war against the returning Shadow. The Enemy is moving, and smoke issues once more from Mount Doom, in the land of Mordor…