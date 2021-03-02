Free League’s The One Ring Kickstarter raises $1.5 million

Free League has announced that its Kickstarter campaign for the new edition of The One Ring roleplaying game has raised over $1.5 million with two days left to go, making it one of the most successful campaigns ever launched for a tabletop RPG.

Set in the world of J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Lord of the Rings, the game sees players create a Company of heroes seeking adventure in the Lone-lands of Eriador.

It is a desolate country, yet it sees the presence of many adventurous folk – Hobbits, Dwarves, Elves and Men. It is here that the One Ring lies, a seed of the past that will one day lead the world to open war against the returning Shadow.The Enemy is moving, and smoke issues once more from Mount Doom, in the land of Mordor…

First released in 2011, the game’s award-winning design was hailed as the best attempt at bringing Middle-earth to the gaming table to date. Now the time has come for the game to enter a new era and bring players further into the Twilight of the Third Age.

“The Enemy still lacks one thing to give him strength and knowledge to beat down all resistance, break the last defences, and cover all the lands in a second darkness. He lacks the One Ring.”