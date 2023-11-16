Free League’s Walking Dead RPG hits shelves later this month

Free League Publishing has confirmed that its Walking Dead roleplaying game will be available from November 28th.

The game has been produced in association with AMC Networks, the home of the Walking Dead franchise, and will introduce new story elements while drawing inspiration from the current series and upcoming spin-offs.

Boasting a new spin on Free League Publishing’s award-winning Year Zero engine, players must not only hone their physical skills, but deeply explore what makes them tick – confronting how the hardships of this world naturally impact what they’re capable of, in the best and worst of times.

There are two ways to play the game – Campaign Mode and Survival Mode: