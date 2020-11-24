Free tickets available for online screening of Alan Partridge: Alpha Papa

Alan Partridge fans are being invited to take part in a free online screening of Alpha Papa, the Norwich DJ’s big screen outing.

5,000 free tickets are up for grabs for a live Virtual Cinema watch-along this Friday at 8pm, hosted by Edith Bowman and supported by M&M.

To register visit: virtual.ourscreen.com with the code MIKE-HOTEL-FOXTROT.

M&M’s Senior Brand Manager Ryan Pardo-Roques said: “This was a fantastic opportunity to strengthen M&M’s association with streaming and adapt our strategy to be relevant during lockdown when new behaviours are emerging and industry rules are being rewritten.

“We worked with ourscreen to offer unique value to M&M’s customers whilst they are unable to meet up in person and go to the cinema together.

“We believe any moment can be brightened up with humour and we hope this campaign will create moments of shared joy which customers can experience together in the virtual world and also enjoy some M&M’s while they watch.”

