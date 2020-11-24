Freesat adds BBC Sounds to app line-up

BBC Sounds is now available on Freesat’s recently launched 4K boxes, bringing users access to more than 80,000 hours of music, radio and podcasts in addition to live radio.

The boxes already offer catch-up players such as iPlayer and ITV Hub, as well as subscription services BritBox and Netflix.

Alistair Thom, CEO, Freesat, commented, “As the first lockdown hit and more of us began working from home for example, we saw a resulting change in listening habits as a greater number of our customers began to access radio content through our set top boxes.

“Customers now average 11.6 hours per month listening to the radio, up from just over 9 hours per month prior to the pandemic. That’s a significant rise in total listening.

“Above all we aim to offer the Freesat audience relevant content that we know they will find entertaining, engaging and informative. Therefore, with quality content and a rise in demand, it’s the perfect time to welcome BBC Sounds to our platform.”