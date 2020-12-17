Freesat adds Prime Video to its latest generation set top boxes

Amazon Prime Video is now available on the latest generation of Freesat set top boxes.

The app joins fellow subscription services BritBox and Netflix on the platform and brings users a host of original programmes, including Hunters, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, The Grand Tour and Star Trek: Picard.

Alistair Thom, CEO, Freesat commented, “Amazon Prime Video is a hugely welcome addition to the Freesat service.

“It’s the time of year when we all love to indulge in some time in front of the TV, perhaps more so in 2020 than ever before, so we’re pleased to be able to bring our customers plenty of new, high quality and bingeable content for them to enjoy.

Streaming services are of course going from strength to strength and the range of content that Prime Video brings to our existing free to air service allows us to offer our customers a unique hybrid service.

“They will have a virtually endless choice of content to pick from, all without being chained to paying a monthly pay TV subscription.”