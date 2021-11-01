Freesat launches new ad campaign

Freesat has launched a new advertising campaign showcasing its offer of over 170 subscription-free channels plus catch-up players.

Created by TMW Unlimited, the campaign features two CGI crab characters, Ossi & Pod, who leave their drab underwater home to explore the vibrant fairground world just above their heads – a world that was just waiting to be discovered.

Ads will initially target the east of England, the south-west and south/south-east before being rolled out in other regions and will be seen across TV, BVOD, radio, door drops, retail, paid social, paid search and Google Shopping.

Andre Santos, Director of Marketing at Freesat said: “The small screen continues to be filled with outstanding content and we wanted to celebrate that through our execution, showing that being chained to pay TV isn’t a necessity to enjoy high-quality entertainment.

“You just need to search for that freedom like Ossi and Pod and when you do, you’ll find Freesat and a world of wonder waiting for you.”

Tom Harman, Creative Director at TMW Unlimited said: “We can’t wait to see our two cute crustacean siblings, Ossi and Pod, scuttle their way into the nation’s hearts.

“The campaign embodies TMW Unlimited’s purpose to create ‘ideas that move people’ from awareness to consideration to purchase, tapping into the customer’s desire to pay less for our TV.

“It demonstrates our truly integrated and human understanding approach, delivering big brand-level thinking that works across every channel, seamlessly.”