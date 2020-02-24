Freesat’s new 4K set top boxes arrive in stores this month

Freesat has confirmed that its third generation 4K set top boxes, including three recorder models (500GB, 1TB and 2TB), will be available from Amazon* later this month and from Currys PC World shortly afterwards.

Featuring an all-new user interface, the new range features a 7-day backwards guide providing one-click access to previously broadcast shows via included catch-up players such as BBC iPlayer and ITV Hub.

Additional content is available from Netflix and YouTube and recording models offer the option to record up to 4 channels at the same time subject to the customer’s dish having a compatible wideband LNB.

The new recorders can also be paired with Freesat’s mobile app, allowing customers who register for a Freesat account to set recordings and reminders when they’re away from home.

The boxes have been developed by Freesat in association with its previously announced manufacturing partner, Commscope.

Alistair Thom, Managing Director of Freesat, said: “Our research has shown us time and again that customers appreciate the freedom of choice that our hybrid TV system offers and value the ability to curate their own viewing.

“Our new generation range of set top boxes allows them to do just that, with easy set-up, a huge range of viewing options and a fast, reliable service that is 4K ready.

“I’m confident that we’ve produced a platform that will grow and evolve in line with customers’ viewing habits.”

Prices:

Freesat 4K TV Box £124.99

Freesat Recordable 4K TV Box 500GB £199.99

Freesat Recordable 4K TV Box 1TB £229.99

Freesat Recordable 4K TV Box 2TB £269.99

