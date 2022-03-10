FreeSports, American Idol 2022 and Deal or No Deal US channels are now on Samsung TV Plus

Samsung has added a host of new channels, including FreeSports, Deal or No Deal US and Hell’s Kitchen, to Samsung TV Plus – the subscription-free on-demand and linear service that comes built into the firm’s smart TVs.

American Idol 2022 will be available exclusively in the UK through a new Entertainment Hub Channel with new episodes available weekly from March 10th. Last year’s season will also be available to watch from June.

The Entertainment Hub will also offer Seasons 7-10 of MasterChef Australia and the hit US reality series Project Runway (Seasons 7-16).

Viewers can also take a walk on the wild side with Wild Planet – a nature and wildlife channel available exclusively on Samsung TV Plus.

In addition to these owned and operated channels, Samsung has recently struck deals with ITV Studios to offer its new Hell’s Kitchen and Storylands channels, and with Banijay to bring viewers Deal or No Deal US and McLeod’s Daughters channels.

Also available is FreeSports, the British free-to-air sports television channel.