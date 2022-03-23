Freeview – new channel additions and changes coming next week

Freeview users will gain three new channels next week and will also see five existing ones change channel number in the Electronic Programme Guide (EPG).

The changes, which include the launch of UKTV’s W channel on EPG slot 25, come into effect on 28th March. Viewers will also see news channels Asharq News and Al Arabiya arrive on slots 272 and 273 respectively.

The five channels changing number are:

Channel Name New Channel Number Dave Ja Vu 74 Drama +1 60 ITV4 + 1 89 S4CHD 104 C4 HD (Wales only) 110

Viewers may also notice changes to the availability of Together TV (Channel 83) and Drama+1 (Channel 60) and the Ideal Extra channel will close.

Many Freeview set top boxes and TVs will update automatically but some viewers may have to manually update their EPG to see the changes. The Freeview website has a useful guide on how to do this.