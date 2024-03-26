Freeview gains new movie channel

Freeview users now have access to a new movie channel offering classic films, including a selection which have won the industry’s most prestigious awards: the Oscars; Palme d’Or in Cannes; Golden Lion in Venice, and the Golden Bear in Berlinale.

Filmstream, from SPI International, is now available on channel 269 and promises to bring Freeview audiences a unique collection of films unavailable on mainstream movie channels.

Among the titles on offer are “A Farewell to Arms” (1932), a poignant adaptation of Ernest Hemingway’s novel with Gary Cooper; “Charade” (1963), featuring Audrey Hepburn and Cary Grant in a thrilling pursuit in Paris, and the Academy Award-winning “Cyrano de Bergerac” (1950), showcasing Jose Ferrer’s charismatic portrayal of the swordsman-poet aiding a lover’s quest.

Georgina Twiss, MD Western Europe and Africa at SPI International, said:

“We are excited to introduce Filmstream to Freeview users, providing an unparalleled entertainment experience to 15 million households with our curated selection of films.

“This partnership, facilitated by Global Distribution Services with Axiom managing advertising sales, marks a significant milestone in our mission to expand our global footprint in the FAST realm and provide premium, exclusive content across a variety of platforms.”