Freeview Play is coming to Amazon’s Fire TV Edition TV sets

The next generation of Amazon’s Fire TV Edition TV sets will include Freeview Play following a deal between the online retailer and Digital UK, the body which leads development of Freeview Play.

Freeview Play includes 85 live channels plus nine on-demand players; BBC iPlayer, ITV Hub, All 4, My5, UKTV Play, CBS Catchup Channels UK, Horror Bites, STV Player and BBC Sounds, allowing viewers to access over 20,000 hours of on-demand TV without subscription.

The service will be available on Fire TV Edition TVs due to launch later this year.

Jonathan Thompson, CEO at Digital UK, said: “Public-service television has certainly proved its worth to viewers during the past year with trusted news, extraordinary drama and entertainment.

“We are delighted that with Freeview Play, Fire TV Edition customers will have access to all of that, when they want and for free.”

Emma Gilmartin, Head of Fire TV Europe, added: “I’m excited that our customers will be able to choose how they discover content from some of the top providers in the UK.

“Freeview Play brings together the best of live and on-demand TV from UK broadcasters, and we are thrilled that our customers will be able to access it on selected Fire TV Edition TVs.”