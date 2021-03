Freeview Play is now available on all 2021 LG Smart TVs, returning to the range after being absent on last year’s models.

In addition to 85 live channels, Freeview Play on includes access to subscription-free catch-up and on-demand players including BBC iPlayer, ITV Hub, All 4, My5, UKTV Play, CBS CatchUp Channels UK, Horror Bites, STV Player, and BBC Sounds.