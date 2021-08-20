Freeview Play Recorders – What are the options?

Freeview Play is a connected TV platform offering access to Freeview’s line-up of free to air channels with catch-up services such as BBC iPlayer, ITV Hub, All4, My5, STV Player, UKTV Play and BBC Sounds.

Streaming is rapidly changing how many people watch TV, but there are still plenty of good reasons to record your favourite broadcast shows rather than rely on catch-up apps, especially if your broadband speeds aren’t great.

While some TVs offer the option to record to an external USB drive, this is often limited to recording the channel you’re watching, and few models allow you to record multiple shows at the same time. If you’re looking to record on a regular basis but don’t want to sign-up for a pay-tv subscription, it’s worth considering a dedicated Freeview Play Recorder.

Sadly the number of options on the market has fallen markedly in recent years, but stalwarts Humax and Manhattan each have recent flagship models – the Manhattan T3-R and the Humax Aura – which will look good under any TV and are packed with must-have features.

The two models have lots in common – they both allow you to record multiple channels/shows at once and, because they meet the Freeview Play specification, also include apps for all the important catch-up services, including BBC iPlayer, ITV Hub, All4, My5, STV Player, BBC Sounds, and UKTV Play.

Both options can also play 4K / Ultra High Definition content – though in the case of Manhattan’s box this is limited to selected shows and live events from BBC iPlayer and YouTube content – plus you can search across all the catch-up players at once, making it easy to find the show you’re looking.

They also let you play catch-up programmes straight from the programme guide (EPG) and support series links so you can easily record a whole series. Both boxes can also be connected to your Wi-Fi, avoiding the need to run messy cables or mess around with powerline adapters.

T3-R Freeview Play 4K Smart Recorder

Manhattan’s T3-R offers the ability to record two channels/shows at once while watching a third live and comes in two models; one with 500GB of recording space and one with 1TB, enough to record up to 300 hours and 600 hours respectively.

The box features a simple and intuitive user interface and comes with a nice, large remote control which is easy to hold and use.

A handy feature allows you to bookmark programmes from the catch-up players and then play them from a single watchlist screen, avoiding the need to go into each app to start watching your chosen show.

In addition to the free catch-up apps, the T3-R features apps for YouTube and BritBox, the BBC and ITV owned streaming service. However, there’s no support for other paid apps such as Netflix or Prime Video.

Prices start at around £169.99.

Available to buy from Amazon.co.uk

Humax Aura 4K Android TV Recorder with Freeview Play

Released last year, the Aura is Humax’s latest Freeview Play box and can record up to four channels / shows at the same time and has a mobile app which lets you set recordings from your mobile phone. Storage options are 1TB for up to 500 hours and 2TB for up to 1,000.

The Aura runs Google’s Android TV operating system giving it access to a wider choice of apps than the T3-R, including Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV+, and BT Sport. However, it doesn’t support Netflix and there’s currently no BritBox app for Android TV.

Support for Sky’s NOW streaming service has been recently added, but instead of running an app on the box, you’ll need to use Google’s Chromecast to stream your chosen show from a compatible mobile.

The Aura also supports Google’s voice assistant, so you can search for content just by speaking rather than via click-heavy onscreen keyboards.

Prices start at around £249.99.

Available to buy from Amazon.co.uk

