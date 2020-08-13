Freeview urges viewers to retune following loss of channels

Freeview users in north west England, Creetown, and north east Wales are being advised to retune their TV or set top box if they’ve lost any channels due to recent engineering work.

Changes are being made to the way channels are broadcast on the platform and some households have reported channels have subsequently gone missing, prompting large numbers of calls to the Freeview helpline.

The platform advises that anyone effected should retune their TV or box which should resolve the problem.

For more information visit Freeview.co.uk.