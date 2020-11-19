Freeview’s HD channels could soon replace SD versions in EPG

High Definition versions of channels could replace their Standard Definition counterparts on Freeview’s EPG under proposals published by Digital UK, the body which manages the UK’s terrestrial TV platform.

The change would, for example, allow Channel 5 HD to move from EPG slot 105 to 5 – making it easier for viewers to find HD content.

Digital UK has also proposed allowing compatible Freeview Play TVs and set top boxes to receive streamed versions of channels which aren’t available on the viewer’s local transmitter, helping those who rely on relay transmitters.

Other proposals include enabling streamed channels which currently have no terrestrial version to join Freeview, a move which would remove capacity limits from the platform.

A consultation on the plans has been published and will run until January 13th.

If the proposals are approved, viewers would need a TV or set top box which supports Digital UK’s Channel List Management technology.

Download the full consultation here: