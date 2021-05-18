FrightFest Alum Stalker is getting a Digital HD release

Vertical Entertainment has announced the UK digital and cable release of Tyler Savage’s Stalker, formerly known as Blinders.

The increasingly creepy film follows a lonely transplant to the City of Angels who forms a dangerous friendship with a rideshare driver. Stalker world premiered at Arrow Video FrightFest in 2020 and makes a return to the UK with a VOD launch on May 21st.

Vincent Van Horn and Michael Lee Joplin headline the cast as Andy and Roger, two lonely souls whose paths cross during one fateful drive.

When Andy forms a blossoming connection with the beautiful Sam (Christine Ko, (“Upload”, “Dave”), Roger quickly turns obsessive with disastrous consequences. Savage (Inheritance) directed from a script he co-wrote with Dash Hawkins, and they produced alongside J.P. Castel, Chadd Harbold and Daniel Pisano.