Frozen 2 clocks up almost 330,000 digital sales

Frozen 2 has held on to its Number 1 spot in the UK’s home entertainment chart with a further 110,000 downloads, taking total digital sales to 328,900.

Meanwhile, racing drama Le Mans ’66 holds on to Number 2, while murder mystery Knives Out reaches Number 3.

The week’s two biggest new entries are next, with Vin Diesel sci-fi adventure Bloodshot (4) and the star-studded 2019 Charlie’s Angels reboot (5) both claiming a Top 5 debut.

Joker climbs two to Number 6, and Midwaydrops two places to 7; Terminator: Dark Fate is at Number 8, just ahead of Downton Abbey which tumbles four to Number 9.

Finally, 21 Bridges climbs 5 to make its Top 10 debut at Number 10. Chadwick Boseman stars as an NYPD detective who uncovers a massive conspiracy, thrusting him into a city-wide manhunt for a pair of cop killers.

The Official Film Chart Top 10 – 1st April 2020

LW Pos Title Label 1 1 FROZEN 2 WALT DISNEY 2 2 LE MANS ’66 20TH CENTURY FOX HE 6 3 KNIVES OUT LIONSGATE NEW 4 BLOODSHOT SONY PICTURES HE NEW 5 CHARLIE’S ANGELS (2019) SONY PICTURES HE 8 6 JOKER WARNER HOME VIDEO 5 7 MIDWAY LIONSGATE 7 8 TERMINATOR – DARK FATE 20TH CENTURY FOX HE 4 9 DOWNTON ABBEY – THE MOVIE UNIVERSAL PICTURES 15 10 21 BRIDGES STX ENTERTAINMENT

This week’s Official Film Chart features a preview of the family adventure Jumanji: The Next Level, available to Download & Keep from April 4.